IndiGo crisis: Situation 'normal' at Patna airport; 10 flights cancelled, says official

Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) Amid IndiGo's nationwide flight cancellation fiasco, the situation at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport (JPNI) in Patna is "normal", and all concerns of the affected passengers were addressed, a senior official claimed on Wednesday.

Ten flights to and fro Patna have been cancelled on Wednesday, Airport Director Chandra Pratap Dwivedi said, without elaborating whether all these cancelled flights were of IndiGo only.

IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled nearly 220 flights at three major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, despite Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers claiming that the airline's operations were back on track.

“There were a few disruptions; but overall, everything is normal now (in Patna). We have received positive feedback from passengers. They don’t have any doubts, and are happy,” Dwivedi said.

He said that the Patna airport authorities, along with IndiGo representatives and CISF, have reached out to passengers, and addressed their concerns.

The director, however, admitted that a few flights have been affected to and fro the JPNI airport.

"Five arrivals and five departures were cancelled on Wednesday," he said.

Dwivedi asserted that the situation is likely to be normalised by December 15.

In the past few days, IndiGo has cancelled thousands of flights nationwide after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations, causing severe hardships for passengers, driving up airfares on other domestic carriers and creating chaos across airports pan-India. PTI SUK NN