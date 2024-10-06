IndiGo doubles flights between Aizawl-Delhi

Aizawl, Oct 6 (PTI) Low-cost carrier IndiGo has doubled the number of flights between Delhi and Aizawl from Saturday to enhance connectivity between the two cities, an official said.

The airline has increased the frequency of its flights from five to 10 per week between the two cities, he said.

The airline will operate flights every day and there will be additional flight services (two flights) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma flagged off the airline's expansion of flights from Lengpui airport near Aizawl on Saturday and distributed boarding passes to passengers, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo for their support in responding to his request to increase flight frequency.

He emphasised that the additional flights will not only improve air transportation but will also strengthen Mizoram’s ties with the rest of India across various sectors, fostering economic, cultural, and social integration.

IndiGo special director R K Singh said that the decision to increase flight services was made with the goal of boosting both economic growth and socio-cultural connections between Mizoram and the rest of the country. PTI CORR SBN SBN