IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia diverted to Jaipur after hoax bomb threat

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) An IndiGo flight with 182 people onboard from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday made an emergency landing here following a bomb threat, an airport official said.

The flight with 174 passengers and eight crew members took off from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia and was scheduled to land at Lucknow airport. It was diverted to Jaipur for emergency landing, the official said.

The plane was taken to the Jaipur airport's isolation bay and a security check was conducted, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious was found in the plane.

In a statement, IndiGo said that flight 6E 98, operating from Dammam to Lucknow, was redirected to Jaipur due to a security-related alert.

"The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations," the airline said.

It said that it was working closely with the relevant authorities. PTI SDA KVK KVK