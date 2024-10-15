IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia makes emergency landing in Jaipur after bomb threat

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) An IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday made an emergency landing here following a bomb threat, an airport official said.

The flight took off from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia and was scheduled to land at Lucknow airport. It was diverted to Jaipur for emergency landing, the official said.

The plane is at the airport's isolation bay and security check is going on, the official added.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 98 from Dammam to Lucknow. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines."