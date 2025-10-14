Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Agartala airport after suspected bird hit

Agartala, Oct 14 (PTI) A Kolkata-bound Indigo flight on Tuesday made an emergency landing at the Agartala airport shortly after takeoff due to a suspected bird hit mid-air, an official said.

All passengers are safe and they have been accommodated in other flights, Airport Director K C Meena told PTI.

The plane did not suffer any major damage, Meena said.

“The Indigo flight took off from the MBBA Airport for Kolkata around 12.40 pm and after 20 minutes, it made an emergency landing after the pilot experienced a suspected bird hit mid-air,” he said.

A team of engineers from Kolkata has conducted checks in the flight as per the standard operating procedure, Meena said. PTI PS RBT