IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after woman dies onboard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An IndiGo Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after an 89-year-old woman died onboard, an airport official said on Monday.

The Mumbai-Varanasi flight made an emergency landing at the Chikalthana Airport on Sunday night, he said.

The official said Sushila Devi, a native of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, boarded the flight from Mumbai and started feeling unwell mid-air.

He said the flight landed at the Chikalthana Airport due to a medical emergency around 10 pm. A medical team examined the woman on landing, but she had already succumbed.

The MIDC CIDCO police station did the necessary formalities, and the flight proceeded for its onward journey to Varanasi, the official said.

According to the airline, the woman's body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar.