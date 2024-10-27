Indigo flight service between Varanasi and Delhi via Khajuraho begins

Khajuraho: An IndiGo flight service between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi via Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Sunday, a senior official said here.

The service will boost tourism in the region, Khajuraho airport director Santosh Singh said.

"On the first, the flight brought 44 tourists to Khajuraho, while 52 departed from here. The flight will arrive in Khajuraho at 10.30am from Delhi and leave for Varanasi and in return it will arrive at 1.40 pm and leave for Delhi. At present, there are six flights (three arrival and three departures) connecting Khajuraho to other cities," Singh said.