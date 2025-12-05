IndiGo flights to Mumbai, Delhi from Bengaluru cancelled till midnight, passengers stranded

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) The BIAL, which operates the Kempegowda International Airport here, on Friday informed passengers that IndiGo flights from Bengaluru to Mumbai and Delhi stand cancelled till 11:59 PM on December 5.

Many travellers were left stranded following the cancellations.

A woman carrying an infant and hoping to attend her brother's engagement in Patna, another passenger holding an urn with her father's ashes to immerse in Haridwar and Lord Ayyappa devotees on their way to Sabarimala were stranded in the airport.

In a passenger advisory, Bangalore International Airport Ltd said that for IndiGo flights operating to other destinations, it recommends that passengers verify the latest flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.

"Our on-ground teams are actively coordinating with IndiGo and all operational partners to minimise inconvenience and support passengers through this disruption. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation," it stated in the advisory shared on its official account on 'X'. PTI AMP KH