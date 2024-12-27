IndiGo launches direct flights from Kolkata to Phuket

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Low-cost carrier IndiGo airlines on Friday launched direct flights connecting Kolkata and Phuket in Thailand.

A senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official at Kolkata airport said the City Of Joy will now be connected with another beautiful part of Thailand, with the private carrier launching its maiden flight to Phuket from the eastern metropolis.

“The new route is set to meet the growing demand for travel between India and Southeast Asia,” he said.

The boarding passes were handed over to the passengers of the first flight to Phuket in the presence of designated officials of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport and IndiGo, he said.

“Exciting news for travellers! IndiGo launches its daily flight from #KolkataAirport to the beautiful Phuket, Thailand...” the Kolkata Airport posted on its official X handle.

“#AAI extends its best wishes to #IndiGo and takes pride in providing world-class infrastructure, safety, and efficiency to support this new venture!,” it said.

The airline had made the announcement about the commencement of these flights on November 29.

The Kolkata to Phuket flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“Kolkata, India’s first metropolitan city and a regional hub for Indian tourists, is rapidly enhancing its overall infrastructure to meet the growing demand for travel from the region to Southeast Asia,” IndiGo had earlier said in a statement.

On Mondays Tuesdays and Fridays, flight 6E 1901, will depart from Kolkata at 6 am (IST) and reach Phuket at 10.40 am (local time), on Wednesdays and Saturdays the flight will take off from Kolkata at 6.50 am and reach Phuket at 11.35 am. On Sundays, the flight will leave at 6.50 am and land in Phuket at 11.40 am, the statement had said.

The return flight, 6E 1902, on Mondays and Tuesdays will leave Phuket at 11.40 am and reach Kolkata at 1.20 pm. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will take off from Phuket at 12.35 pm and reach Kolkata at 2.20 pm. On Fridays, it will leave Phuket at 11.55 am and land in Kolkata at 1.40 pm, while on Sundays the flight will take off from Phuket at 12.40 pm and land in Kolkata at 2.20 pm, it said. PTI SBN RBT