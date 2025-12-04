IndiGo Madina-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

Ahmedabad/Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) An IndiGo airline flight from Madina in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday following a bomb threat, a police official said.

The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here around 12:30 pm, and all passengers and crew were deboarded to conduct a thorough search of the plane, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal.

“When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure,” said Bansal.

According to sources in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, they received a bomb-threat email at 10 a.m. on Thursday for IndiGo’s Madina–Hyderabad flight (6E58) and the flight was in the air when the threat message was received.

After being alerted about the bomb threat, the Gujarat police rushed to the spot to assist the Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force, said the official, adding that nothing suspicious was found during the initial search “On 4th December 2025, a bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id at 10 am for MED to HYD flight 6E58. The Flight was in air when the threat message was received and was diverted to Ahmedabad,” RGAI sources told PTI.

According to flightview.com, the Hyderabad-bound 6E58 took off from Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport at Madina at 5.29 AM and was scheduled to land here at 09:45 AM.

