Advertisment
National

IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after bomb threat

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Bomb threats

Representative image

Raipur: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport on Thursday morning following a bomb threat to the aircraft, police said.

Advertisment

The aircraft, which had taken off from Nagpur for Kolkata, was diverted after airport authorities received the threat, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur after 9 am and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said.

The aircraft was being thoroughly checked by the technical staff and bomb squad, he said.

Indigo Bomb threat Raipur Indigo airlines IndiGo 6E Indigo Aircraft Raipur Flight
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe