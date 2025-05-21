Indigo pilot reports emergency after Srinagar-bound aircraft with over 200 people caught in hailstorm

Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) A Srinagar-bound Indigo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board hit turbulence on Wednesday due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar. The aircraft later landed safely here and the plane has been grounded, officials said.

"Indigo flight 6E2142 enroute Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hail storm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.

He said the flight landed safely at Srinagar at 6.30 PM.

"All aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and the flight is declared AOG by the airline," he said.

'Aircraft on ground' (AOG) refers to a plane that is grounded and unable to fly due to technical issues.

Videos of the moments of turbulence have emerged on social media with one passenger claiming that the nose of the plane was damaged. However, there was no official word on it.

"I was in the plane and heading back home from Srinagar...It was a near-death experience... the nose of the plane is damaged," Owais Maqbool Hakeem (@owaismaqbool) posted on X.

In the videos, the passengers could be heard making religious supplications as the plane swayed in the turbulent weather.

"The Nose and Right side of the plane was damaged ... And we were not allowed to see much as airforce police was there," Hakeem claimed in another post. PTI MIJ RT RT