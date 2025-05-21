Indigo pilot reports emergency after Srinagar-bound aircraft with over 200 people hits turbulence

Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) A Srinagar-bound Indigo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board hit turbulence midair on Wednesday due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the "emergency" to air traffic control at Srinagar. The flight later landed safely here, officials said.

"Indigo flight 6E2142 enroute Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hail storm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)," an official of the Airport Authority of India said here.

He said the flight landed safely at Srinagar at 6.30 pm.

"All Aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and flight is declared AOG by Airline," he added.

'Aircraft on ground' (AOG) refers to a plane that is grounded and unable to fly due to technical issues. PTI MIJ RT RT