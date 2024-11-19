IndiGo's Bengaluru-Male flight faces tech issue; diverted to Kochi

Kochi, Nov 19 (PTI) An IndiGo plane from Bengaluru to Male was diverted to Kochi on Tuesday afternoon due to a technical issue, according to sources.

The flight to the capital of Maldives was being operated with an A321 aircraft, information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed.

The sources said the aircraft faced a technical issue, following which it was diverted to the Kochi airport and landed safely there at around 2.20 pm.

The number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

A statement from IndiGo is awaited. PTI TGB TGB KH