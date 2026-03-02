Indigo's Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight cancelled on Monday

Bhubaneswar, Mar 2 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight by Indigo was cancelled on Monday due to the escalated tension in West Asia, an airport official said.

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan said Monday's Indigo flight to Dubai was cancelled by the airline and passengers were informed in advance.

Indigo operates Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Around 120 passengers were booked for Monday's flight.

"Though Friday's flight was normal, the airline on Sunday had announced the cancellation of Monday's flight to Dubai. No decision has so far been taken regarding Wednesday's Dubai flight," Pradhan said. PTI AAM AAM RG