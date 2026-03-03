IndiGo's Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight for Wednesday cancelled: Officials

Bhubaneswar, Mar 3 (PTI) IndiGo's Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight for Wednesday was cancelled due to the conflict in West Asia, an airport official said here.

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan on Tuesday said IndiGo's flight to Dubai scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled by the airline and passengers were informed in advance.

IndiGo operates Bhubaneswar to Dubai flights three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Monday and Wednesday flights were cancelled while a decision on the flight scheduled for Friday will be taken after reviewing the situation, Pradhan said.

The passengers of the flight on Monday have not faced any major inconvenience due to prior information, he said, adding, "We hope that the passengers of flight for Wednesday will not face any issue as they were informed in advance." The Ministry of Civil Aviation is monitoring the prevailing situation in West Asia on a daily basis and taking necessary steps accordingly, the airport director said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri Ulka said his younger brother and family are stranded in Dubai due to cancellation of flights in view of the prevailing tension. He sought help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their safe return to India.

"My younger brother Sadasiva Ulaka, Smt Ananya Ulaka, niece Ms Samantha Ulaka are stranded in Dubai & require urgent assistance. Requesting Hon. @DrSJaishankar ji, @cgidubai and @MEAIndia to kindly extend necessary support and facilitate their safe return to India at the earliest," the Koraput MP wrote on X.

Replying to the X post of Ulka, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said, "We are working with Dubai authorities and airlines to extend all possible help. We request all the Indians in UAE to follow the advisory issued through official accounts of the Embassy and Consulate." Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

In the wake of the situation, many airspaces in West Asia have been closed, causing massive flight disruptions, leaving people stranded in different cities. PTI BBM BBM ACD