IndiGo's direct Delhi-Jorhat flight from mid-September: Himanta

Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that low-cost airline IndiGo will commence a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat from mid-September and has planned to enhance air connectivity to other locations in the state.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, the chief minister had met the senior management of the airline and urged them to expand air connectivity to other key locations across Assam, particularly Silchar, Dibrugarh, and North Lakhimpur, he said.

''New Delhi–Jorhat Direct Flight from September 2025- It was a pleasure to meet the leadership of @IndiGo6E in New Delhi to discuss their roadmap for expanding air connectivity in Assam," the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''Delighted to share that @IndiGo6E will commence a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025'', he added.

Expressing satisfaction about his meeting with the airline's management, the chief minister said IndiGo has responded positively and shared the upcoming deployments.

The Delhi–Dibrugarh flight will now include a stopover at Guwahati, ''providing morning connectivity between the two capitals of Assam'', he said.

The low-cost carrier will restructure its schedule to introduce a morning Guwahati–Silchar flight, addressing the long-standing demand of passengers, Sarma said.

A new Guwahati–Navi Mumbai service will commence from the 2025–26 winter schedule, he said.

IndiGo will soon evaluate scheduled operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur, the chief minister said.

''These additions, along with the upcoming Delhi–Jorhat direct flight, mark a significant step forward in improving Assam’s air connectivity," Sarma said.

He appreciated IndiGo’s "prompt response" and looked forward to their continued efforts in delivering quality service to the people of Assam. PTI DG BDC