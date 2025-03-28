Indira Gandhi had immense respect for tribal communities: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday recalled the immense respect her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had for the tribal communities and the lessons she taught about them to her two grandchildren.

Vadra was speaking after inaugurating a cultural centre for tribal communities at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district which has a significant tribal population.

"She (Indira Gandhi) used to say that she had the greatest and deepest respect for the tribal communities. She would tell us, Rahul and me, about your (tribal) ways, how you live in harmony with nature," the Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said.

She also recalled that her grandmother used to lovingly take care of all the handmade crafts she received as gifts from tribal communities and that these can still be seen at her home, which is now a museum.

"She understood and taught us that your traditions are the basic traditions of humankind. She said that the rest of the world should learn from you," Vadra said.

She further said that of the various problems affecting the tribal populace, one was the wild animal attacks and that she was aware of their demand for a crash-guard fencing to protect against the same.

The Congress MP said that the fence was still not built despite sanction of funds and that there was a report now which states that hanging fences are a better option.

"I understand that you are not happy with a hanging fence. I understand why you want a more permanent structure. Of course, these permanent structures cost a lot more money, which is why most of the time the government is reluctant to sanction them," she said.

She said that since some funds have already been sanctioned, she will write to the state government to respect the tribal communities original demand for a crash-guard fence and to construct it.

Vadra is on a three-day visit to her constituency from March 27-29 to take part in a series of events.

On Friday, amidst her various other commitments, she visited the home of Thressia OJ whom she had last met during her LS bypoll campaign, a Congress statement said.

She had visited the woman last time after her ex-serviceman son told her that his mother prays everyday for Vadra and wishes to meet her in person.