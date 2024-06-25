Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in lust for power: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 25 (PTI) Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday lambasted the Congress members for carrying books on the Indian Constitution while taking oath in the Lok Sabha and accused former prime minister Indira Gandhi of imposing the Emergency in lust for power.

The Emergency imposed in 1975 is a black spot on the face of Indian democracy, he said.

"The repressive policies, lust for power and dictatorial mindset of Congress had put an indelible stain on Indian democracy by imposing emergency on 25 June 1975," Thakur said in a statement.

"According to the report of international human rights organization Amnesty International, during the emergency, 1,40,000 people were put in jails without trial under the Internal Security Act across the country," he said.

Referring to Indira Gandhi, who was the PM then, he said, "The ego of one family and one person was placed above the national interest. Indira Gandhi repeatedly obtained ordinances from the President to continue the Emergency through the Charter bypassing the Parliament." The BJP leader hailed the RSS for its "struggle against the Emergency" and its demonstrations countrywide against the violation of citizens' freedom and fundamental rights.

"Indira Gandhi was trying to control the judicial system along with power. Indira Gandhi did not resign even after the court's order," the former Information and Broadcasting minister said. PTI COR VN VN