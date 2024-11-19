Indira Gandhi Peace Prize given to Barenboim and Awwad working to promote Israel-Palestine amity

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2023 was on Tuesday conferred on Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad, who have dedicated their lives to promoting amity among Israeli and Palestinian people through non-violent tools of music, dialogue and peoples' participation.

The awardees were selected by a distinguished jury headed by former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur.

The award was presented virtually on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on Tuesday.

The ceremony, conducted virtually, was attended by Chairperson of Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust Sonia Gandhi, former Vice President of India M Hamid Ansari, current head of the jury and former NSA Shivshankar Menon, Justice T S Thakur, Mariam C. Said, who accepted the award on behalf of Daniel Barenboim, and others.

Daniel Barenboim is an Argentine-born distinguished classical pianist and conductor, renowned for performing with and directing some of the leading orchestras in the world.

Apart from his musical achievements, he is also known for his relentless endeavour in using music to foster harmony in West Asia.

Ali Abu Awwad is an eminent Palestinian peace activist who has been working tirelessly with the people of Palestine and Israel for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Shivshankar Menon gave the welcome address and Hamid Ansari conferred the award.

In his acceptance speech, Ali Abu Awwad said that he learnt about the power of non-violence when he was in prison. He added that he has read a lot about Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and they inspire him.

He also stated that he learnt through them that what makes us human is our ability to recognise each other and protect each other.