Indiscipline in legislatures undermining Vithalbhai Patel's legacy: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday cautioned that increasing indiscipline and slogan-shouting in legislatures are undermining the democratic legacy of Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian to preside over the Central Legislative Assembly a century ago.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the first-ever All India Speakers' Conference, organised by the Delhi Legislative Assembly to mark 100 years of Patel's historic election.

During the address he said that Patel's leadership was a defining moment in India's constitutional journey.

"100 years ago, Vithalbhai Patel took charge as chairman of the Central Legislative Assembly. For most Indians, it was the first time an Indian had assumed a constitutional post. This chamber has witnessed great debates where leaders like Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and Tej Bahadur Sapru opposed laws like the Rowlatt Act," he said.

Harivansh underlined that India's democratic values were rooted in its ancient traditions.

"Even in monarchy, the king's seat was regarded as the seat of the people. Our tribal societies too followed democratic values without gender bias," he added.

He further said that, "Our culture was deliberately underrated to portray us as uncivilised, but we have written proofs of democracy existing in our traditions." He noted that that Western thinkers repeatedly doubted India's democratic survival, but the country proved them wrong. Harivansh also stressed the need for introspection in legislatures.

"I have to accept that we are not doing justice with the legacy of democratic values instilled by our makers like Vithalbhai Patel. The increasing indiscipline in our assemblies and unnecessary slogans waste sessions. We need to think whether we are doing service by such conduct," the deputy chairman remarked.

The two-day conference, being hosted by the Delhi Assembly for the first time, brings together speakers and deputy speakers of state assemblies and councils.

The event also featured a special exhibition showcasing rare archival records, photographs and documents on Vithalbhai Patel and the evolution of parliamentary institutions, along with cultural programmes highlighting cooperative federalism. PTI MHS OZ OZ