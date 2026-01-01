Indiscriminate firing over money dispute triggers panic in Dhanbad village

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 1 (PTI) Unidentified assailants resorted to indiscriminate firing at a village in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that no casualties were reported.

The incident, allegedly linked to a money transaction, triggered panic in Khudia Kalimat village within Nirsa police station limits, located about 36 km from the district headquarters.

Nirsa police station officer in-charge Anil Kumar Sharma said they recovered six empty cartridges.

"Investigation has started to ascertain the cause of the firing and assailants involved in it," he said.