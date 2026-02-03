'Indiscriminate use' of drugs driving antibiotic resistance in India, govt tells RS

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Union government is tracking the rising trend of antibiotic resistance across the country, identifying indiscriminate and non-prescription use of antibiotics as a major contributing factor, the Rajya Saha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said the government of India through Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) regulates safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and its rules.

He said antibiotics have been included in Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules and are required to be sold by retail only under the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner.

"The government is aware of the increasing trend of antibiotic resistance in the country, including resistance observed in infections such as pneumonia/urinary tract infections, and has identified indiscriminate and non-prescription use of antibiotics as a major contributing factor," Jadhav said.

The minister outlined several steps taken to manage the National Programme for AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) containment. He said Information Education and Communication (IEC) material has been developed and is uploaded on the National Centre for Disease Control website for public awareness and dissemination. The Union Health Ministry, the minister said, has issued Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs), which are available in public domain and integrated into various National Health Programs.

The government has issued guidelines on Infection Prevention and Control which aim at prevention and control of healthcare associated infections to reduce the use of antibiotics in healthcare settings, Jadhav said.

States have been advised to ensure prescription of generic drugs and conduct regular prescription audits in public health facilities and practice of prescription audit is one of the prerequisites for getting certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), he added.