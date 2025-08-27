Individual misdeeds fuel negative stereotype against entire Sikh community: NAPA

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Wednesday expressed concern over a recent case in the US involving Harjinder Singh, an Indian-origin truck driver accused of causing a crash that left three people dead in Florida.

Harjinder Singh (28), who hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, is facing charges of vehicular homicide after three persons were killed when he allegedly took a wrong turn while driving a truck on a Florida highway on August 12.

While the incident has drawn significant public outrage besides being exploited by some groups for their vested interests, there's an urgent need to separate individual actions from the collective identity of the Sikh faith, NAPA said.

NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said in a statement, "The Sikh community in the United States has long been recognised for its values of peace, discipline and responsibility. It is miserable when the reckless or unlawful actions of one individual are wrongly projected as representative of the entire community." "Such incidents risk fuelling negative stereotypes and unfairly tarnishing the reputation of hardworking Sikh immigrants, who contribute positively to the American society," he added.

Chahal also said that while empathy for personal hardships is natural, the community must not condone or justify behaviour that endangers lives or discredits Sikh values.

He also cautioned against some groups reportedly attempting to exploit vulnerable Sikh youth by pushing them into illegal migration, unsafe trucking work, and other unlawful activities. "These elements not only harm individuals but also weaken the collective struggle of Sikhs for dignity, justice and fair representation," he said.

The association underscored that the Sikh community must reaffirm its guiding principles of honour, justice and social responsibility.

Community leaders and organisations should encourage awareness, education, and lawful conduct while firmly disassociating from those who exploit or manipulate the Sikh identity for extremist agendas, it said.

"We must be clear -- one man's reckless action should not define our community. Sikhs in America have always stood for integrity, hard work and service.

"By rejecting extremist narratives and standing united on our core values, we can ensure that the community continues to flourish with dignity and respect in the West," Chahal said. PTI VSD SHS ARI