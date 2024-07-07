Individuals to get Kunbi certificates on basis of kin's records: Minister on Maratha quota

Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil has said the "sage soyare" (blood relatives) of those whose records are traced as Kunbis will also get such certificates, amid some OBC leaders opposing such a move for Marathas.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Patil said both the communities (OBC and Marathas) must be made to understand that the notification on "sage soyare" will not hurt anyone's interest.

The government will hold an all-party meeting to address the issue on Monday, he said.

Activist Manoj Jarange, who suspended his indefinite fast last month, has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as “sage soyare” of Maratha community members.

He has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, is part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Minister Patil said, "Those whose records are found (as Kunbis) will be given Kunbi certificates. The sage soyare of those who get Kunbi certificate will also get (Kunbi) certificate." Last month, OBC activists Laxman hake and Navnath Waghmare held a hunger strike for 10 days, demanding the draft notification that gives Kunbi certificates to Marathas to avail quota benefits be scrapped.

They have demanded that the OBC quota should not be diluted.

The duo had launched the fast as a counter to Jarange’s demand that Marathas should get reservation in the OBC category.

Patil said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis have been holding talks with representatives of both the communities. PTI PR GK