Indo-Australian delegation meets LG Sinha, proposes CSR initiatives for sustainable development in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) An Indo-Australian delegation on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and proposed a series of impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including establishment of 10 smart villages, for the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

The delegation was led by Sajid N Saiyed, Chairman of Bharat CSR Network, he said.

The spokesperson said members of the delegation proposed a series of impactful CSR initiatives for J&K including establishment of 10 smart villages, setting up of AI labs, waste-to-wealth programme to promote sustainability, water remediation projects, construction of community centres and rehabilitation support for flood victims.

LG Sinha appreciated the delegation's commitment towards sustainable development and community empowerment in the UT.

The LG assured every possible support from the administration in the implementation of the proposed initiatives, the spokesperson added.