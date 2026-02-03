Indo-Bangla border fencing in Bengal not completed due to non-cooperation by Mamata govt: Suvendu

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that fencing of the India-Bangladesh border in the state has not been completed since the Mamata Banerjee government has not cooperated in handing over land for the purpose.

Alleging that a demographic change was being effected in West Bengal by way of infiltration from Bangladesh, and that observance of Hindu festivals was being affected in some places, Adhikari maintained that only a BJP government after the coming assembly polls in the state will ensure that these are stopped.

"Despite 100 per cent fencing of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya having been achieved, this has not been completed in West Bengal," Adhikari said at a press conference here.

"Whenever the issue of border security comes up, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her associates attack the BSF," the BJP MLA from Nandigram said.

He said that on all occasions when matters concerning illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants come up and fake IDs, ration cards, Pan cards are seized, the TMC leadership blames the Border Security Force (BSF), Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre and the BJP.

"The chief minister instigates people to attack the BSF with brooms and cooking utensils and some of her ministers also make incendiary comments against the force," he alleged.

Adhikari said that people know that the state government has to provide land for setting up barbed fences on the border.

"It is the state government which has to acquire land as per the Land Acquisition Act," the BJP leader said.

Adhikari said the Calcutta High Court order last week directed the West Bengal government to hand over to the BSF by March 31 the pieces of land already acquired and for which compensation has already been received by the state from the Centre for the purpose of fencing on the India-Bangladesh border in nine districts of the state.

He claimed that despite repeated reminders by the Centre and meetings with the state authorities, the Mamata Banerjee government has not handed over land at the border for setting up barbed fences.

"This state government has not handed over the land for fencing which was meant to stop illegal immigration of Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas," he said.

Adhikari pointed out that the Union home minister, in a recent party workers' meet at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, said that illegal immigration into West Bengal from Bangladesh was not only affecting this bordering state but is posing security threats for the whole country.

"Amit Shah has assured people that a BJP government after the coming assembly elections will ensure completion of border fencing within 45 days of that," Adhikari said.

Acting on a PIL filed by a former deputy chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Subrata Saha (retd), the high court said that the West Bengal government needs to expedite the process of handing over of already acquired land for which compensation has been received in the nine districts of the state.

These nine districts of West Bengal bordering Bangladesh are North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

Stating that the India-Bangladesh border comprises 4096.70 kms in total length, the petitioner said that West Bengal shares the longest stretch of 2216.70 kms of it.

Claiming that a sizeable portion of land has not been handed over to the BSF for the purpose of fencing, the petitioner submitted that there is a serious increase in crimes related to narcotic drugs, infiltration and other illegal activities. PTI AMR NN