Indo-Pak 'ceasefire': People in Rajasthan's border areas heave a sigh of relief

Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) People living in the border areas in western Rajasthan on Saturday heaved a sigh of relief following the "ceasefire" announcement between India and Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

There were drone attacks from Pakistan for the last several consecutive nights and which were neutralised by the Indian defence forces. As a result, there was a complete blackout in the areas.

After the announcement of the ceasefire, markets that were closed during the day following a high alert reopened in the evening and normal life was restored.

However, the blackout will continue in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and other restrictions like a ban on flying of drones and bursting of fireworks will continue.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with senior officers in the evening in Jaipur and took feedback about the situation in the border areas, an official said.

In Jaisalmer, blackout was scheduled at 11 pm but it was imposed early after reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Blackouts also began in some areas of Barmer, Phalodi and Ganganagar.

Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Goyal informed that a blackout will take place in the district from midnight to 4 am. In Jaisalmer, the blackout will begin at 11 pm.

Jodhpur does not share the border with Pakistan but has a strategic location in western Rajasthan.

People in the border areas in Sriganganagar welcomed the decision of the ceasefire.

Local farmers said they can now move without fear.

Shops in Jaisalmer and Barmer were reopened in the evening. The markets were closed during the day in view of the high alert.