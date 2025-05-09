Indo-Pak conflict: Blackout clamped in entire Kutch, parts of two Gujarat districts

Ahmedabad, May 9 (PTI) A blackout was enforced in Kutch and parts of Banaskantha and Patan districts of Gujarat on Friday night in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials said.

While the blackout measure was implemented in the entire Kutch district, power supply has been cut off in some bordering areas of Banaskantha and Patan districts, which are close to the Indo-Pak border, they said.

"Considering the current situation on the border, a blackout is declared in the Kutch district until further orders. A blackout has been enforced in all the villages of Suigam and Vav talukas of Banaskantha district amid prevailing situation," said the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in its post on X.

Some villages in bordering Santalpur taluka of Patan have also been put under blackout, it said.

A similar move was implemented in these three districts for nearly seven hours on Thursday.

Early Wednesday, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. PTI PJT PD NP