Indo-Pak conflict: Chandigarh administration issues guidelines for public

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) In the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, the Chandigarh administration has issued various guidelines for the public, including familiarising them with the emergency siren signals.

The Indian armed forces are on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's retaliatory strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order on Friday, directing that all shopping malls, cinemas, restaurants, clubs and shops (except medical stores) shall remain closed from 7 pm on May 9 till 6 am on May 10.

Yadav briefed reporters about the preparedness measures being undertaken across the Union Territory (UT) in view of the prevailing situation.

The DC also issued an order prohibiting the bursting of any kind of fireworks, firecrackers or the like by the public during marriages, religious festivals and celebrations or any other kind of activities in the jurisdiction of UT Chandigarh.

This order shall remain in force from May 9 and shall be effective till July 7.

The noise made by such firecrackers can create panic amongst the public and may lead to deterioration of the law and order situation, according to the order.

The DC told reporters that while schools have been ordered to remain closed on Friday and Saturday, all coaching institutions up to Class 12 shall remain closed until further notice.

The DC expressed sincere appreciation to the residents of Chandigarh for their exemplary cooperation over the past two days.

The citywide blackout observed on Thursday evening as well as the mock drill conducted earlier were both executed successfully, he said.

Giving details of the guidelines regarding emergency sirens, Yadav said the public is advised to familiarise themselves with these siren signals.

Red Alert Siren: A fluctuating, high-low pitched tone lasting approximately five minutes, signifying an imminent air attack or emergency situation.

All Clear Siren: A single, continuous tone indicating the cessation of threat and return to normalcy.

These sirens may be activated at any time, day or night, based on the evolving situation. The administration is in the process of augmenting the volume of existing sirens and installing additional units to ensure comprehensive citywide coverage, the DC said.

He said various points were observed during the recent blackout exercise and they merit immediate attention.

Solar Lighting: All solar-powered lights must be manually deactivated during blackout periods.

CCTV Surveillance Systems: Certain night-vision cameras emit light during operation. Property owners are advised to disable this feature during blackout hours.

Commercial illuminations: All commercial lighting, including illuminated signage, shop hoardings and display lights, must be turned off during blackout periods.

As part of the contingency plan for public safety and should the need arise, several hotels and 'dharamshalas' have been earmarked for use as emergency rescue and shelter centres, he said.

Security has been stepped up at vital installations, he said.

The Chandigarh administration has issued directives to prevent hoarding and profiteering in essential commodities. All government employees, particularly those engaged in essential services, are directed to remain stationed in Chandigarh, as their services may be requisitioned without prior notice, the DC said.

He said residents are strongly advised to rely exclusively on official communication channels for authentic and timely information.

"It is important to note that emergency announcements, including blackout alerts, may be issued on very short notice -- ranging from five to ten minutes. Citizens are, therefore, requested to remain alert and act promptly upon receiving such communications," he said.

For any emergency assistance or clarification, helpline number '112' can be contacted, he said.

The Health Department of UT Chandigarh has taken various steps to manage any kind of disaster or emergency in Chandigarh.

The Control Room for Disaster Management has been set up at the GMSH-16 Hospital, Chandigarh. A dedicated nodal officer for the control room has been appointed and required staff for handling has been put up on rotational duties, an official statement said.

Leaves of all staffers have been cancelled and rotational duty rosters have been prepared for those of the Health Department, it said.

The fleet of ambulances has been strengthened and equipped with the required equipment, manpower and medicines, the statement said.

All medicines which are required to cope with any disaster have been procured. A detailed inventory of the equipment, consumables and medicines has been made, it said.

The elective procedures or surgeries have been reduced. However, emergency procedures will be done as required, it read.

The Blood Bank has organised special camps to increase the numbers of blood units in its stock for any exigency, the statement said. PTI SUN KSS KSS