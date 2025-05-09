Indo-Pak conflict: CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviews situation in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed the situation in the state in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan and took feedback from officers in border districts.

Sharma directed the officers to stay alert and ensure proper arrangements in view of the prevailing situation.

He will hold a detailed review meeting in the evening with senior officers.

Meanwhile, Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh has directed drone operators in the district to deposit their drones to their nearest police stations on Friday. Sale and bursting of crackers have also been banned.

Instructions were given to close markets by 5 pm. Black out will start at 6 pm for a period of 12 hours. Residents have been asked to cover the doors and windows of the houses so that no light is visible.

Hostels and libraries were also closed.

Meanwhile, the state government transferred nine sub-divisional officers (RAS officers) on Thursday.

Of them, five officers were transferred to vacant posts of SDO in the border districts of Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Barmer and two SDOs in Jaisalmer and Bikaner were changed. Two SDO in Nagaur and Sikar districts were also changed. PTI AG MNK MNK