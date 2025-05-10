Indo-Pak conflict: Fishing activities off Gujarat coast suspended

Ahmedabad, May 10 (PTI) The Gujarat government has suspended fishing activities in the Arabian Sea in view of the India-Pakistan conflict with boats already at sea recalled, an official said on Saturday.

Fisherfolk in the state will not be allowed to venture into the sea until further orders, a Fisheries Department official said.

Apart from land border, Gujarat also shares maritime border with Pakistan.

The Fisheries Department has stopped issuing tokens to boats for going into the sea. Boat owners have been asked to immediately recall all the boats that are out at sea to the nearest port, an official statement said.

Legal action will be taken if the instruction is not followed, it warned. PTI KA PD KRK