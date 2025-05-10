Indo-Pak conflict: Gujarat CM reviews coordination between state, security agencies

Ahmedabad, May 9 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar on Friday night and took stock of the security scenario against the backdrop of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

He also reviewed the coordination between the state administration and security agencies.

"Visited the SEOC in Gandhinagar to review the ongoing coordination with district administration and security agencies in the current situation, as well as the actions being taken by the administration keeping in mind any possible emergencies," CM Patel said in his post on X.

"Gave necessary instructions and guidance to the officials. The state administration, along with central agencies, is fully alert and actively engaged in ensuring the safety of citizens," he added.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, chief secretary Pankaj Joshi and additional chief secretary to the CM, MK Das, attended the meeting, an official release said.

Earlier during the day, the CM met officials from the armed forces and assured them that they won't face any difficulty in carrying out their operations in the state.

Kutch and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat share a border with Pakistan. PTI PJT PD NP