Indo-Pak conflict: Gujarat govt bans use of drones, firecrackers till May 15

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Friday imposed a ban on the use of drones and firecrackers till May 15 in light of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The government also warned of taking strict action against those social media users who "spread anti-national sentiments".

"No firecrackers or drones will be allowed in any functions or events until the 15th of this month. Kindly cooperate and follow the guidelines," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Sanghavi chaired a meeting with state police officials through video conference in Gandhinagar.

The meeting was attended by state Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay, Intelligence Bureau officials, Police Commissioners, Range Inspector Generals, district superintendents of police and cyber crime officials, an official release said.

During the meeting, the minister instructed the officials to keep a close watch and take strict action against people who post anti-national content on social media platforms that could demoralise the armed forces, it said.

Also, action has been ordered against those who share or post any information on the movement of the army on social media platforms, the release added.

After the meeting, the minister said the state police on Friday lodged four FIRs in different parts of the state against some social media users for "spreading anti-national sentiments and undermining Army's morale".

"We will not tolerate those who post such content on social media. I have asked police heads to keep a watch on social media and take strict action against such elements," Sanghavi said.