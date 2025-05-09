Indo-Pak conflict: J'Khand suspends leaves of govt doctors

Ranchi, May 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday cancelled the leaves of all government doctors in the state in the wake of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"The Health Department is on high alert and we have suspended all leaves of government doctors with immediate effect in order to deal with any emergency situation arising out of the present conflict," Health Minister Irfan Ansari told reporters.

All doctors have been instructed to be present at their workplaces, and if needed, they will be sent to border areas to provide their services, Ansari said.

"The Health Department is fully prepared to deal with any emergency, and all hospitals in the state have been put on high alert," he added.

Special arrangements have been made near army cantonment areas, he said.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighbouring countries after Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

According to the Defence Ministry, Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek on Thursday night to target India's military installations. PTI NAM MNB