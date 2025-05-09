Indo-Pak conflict: MP CM holds meeting with key officials to review security measures

Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday held a high-level meeting here to review the security arrangements in the state in view of the prevailing situation between India and Pakistan.

The meeting was held at the CM's residence 'Samatva Bhavan'.

"National security is our top priority and in view of the latest circumstances, we need to ensure the safety of all citizens," he said.

According to an official, the CM directed the authorities to pay special attention to essential services.

CM Yadav instructed all departments to make necessary arrangements and take precautionary measures for security with immediate effect, he added.

Anti-national propaganda should be strictly curbed, the chief minister said, and urged citizens not to pay attention to rumours.

Round-the-clock attention should be paid to the security of important establishments of the central and state government. All measures and requirements related to disaster management, such as health, fire services should be further strengthened, he said.

Yadav took stock of the updated security arrangements in the state, the status of civil amenities and departmental coordination.

He directed the officials to further improve mutual coordination, and insisted that all departments be prepared to handle any emergency situation.

The CM instructed that officers and field staff of the departments that deal with civil amenities should not go on leave till the situation normalises.

State Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home J N Kansotia, ACS Chief Minister's Office and Water Resources Dr Rajesh Rajora, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) Intelligence A Sai Manohar, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and other senior officers of various departments including military officers attended the meeting. PTI MAS NP