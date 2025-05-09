Indo-Pak conflict: Special prayers offered at mosques in MP for India's victory

Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) Special prayers were offered at several mosques across Madhya Pradesh on Friday for India's victory in the ongoing military conflict with Pakistan.

Among other places, the Taj-ul-Masajid here, known to be the largest mosque in country, saw prayers being offered for India's victory and Pakistan's defeat after the Friday Namaz. Effigies and flags of Pakistan were also burnt and the Indian tricolour was waved in some parts of the state.

"All of us have unanimously prayed today after the Jumma (Friday) Namaz for India's victory and Pakistan's defeat," All India Ulema Board's state unit chief Qazi Syed Anas Ali Nadwi told PTI over phone.

"I had issued an advisory for the prayers," the cleric added.

Outside the Taj-ul- Masajid, Muslim faithful raised slogans "Hindustan Zindabad" and "Pakistan Murdabad".

Bhopal-based senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai said, "Muslims in India have a particular antipathy towards Pakistan because it is seen to be constantly fomenting trouble in India and giving Muslims a bad name. Furthermore, due to the creation of Pakistan, Muslims often face discrimination." `Havan' rituals were also conducted at many temples in the state for India's victory.

"We have conducted `victory havans' in 26 havan kundas in Agar Malwa to pray for immense power to our armed forces, and their victory," said Pandit Manohar, a priest. PTI LAL KRK