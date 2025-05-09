'India Pakistan tensions': We should remain hopeful it doesn't escalate, says MEA official

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, a senior official in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said "we should remain hopeful" that the existing situation does not escalate.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, Dammu Ravi, said this in response to a query during an event on the impact of any conflict on the economy and the resilience required in such matters, especially in view of the current scenario.

Prior to his interaction with the audience, Ravi addressed the event hosted by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), held in the shadow of the military flare-up between India and Pakistan.

"Security, development and economic growth are highly inter-linked concepts around the world. So, in a conflict situation, the industry will naturally recoil, and keep on one side and take time for the situation to improve," Ravi said.

"We should remain hopeful that the existing conflict does not escalate, and subsides," he said, without naming any country.

Till then, the industry will do what it thinks is right, which will normally be -- "not want to take risks", the MEA official said.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones, as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

Sirens and numerous explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other places, as the Indian military carried out a massive aerial vigil along the border with Pakistan.

After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the defence ministry said the country remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".