National

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after India-Pakistan ceasefire

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and others during a meeting, a day after India and Pakistan reached a bilateral understanding, in New Delhi.

PM Modi with Defence Minister NSA Ajit Doval, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, after India and Pakistan reached a bilateral understanding in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India had accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the understanding on Saturday night and asked it to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The situation has since cooled down even though residents in several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension following days of shelling and drone incidents.

Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan war Pahalgam Pahalgam terror attack Upendra Dwivedi ceasefire