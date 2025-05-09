Indo-Pak tension: Nadda reviews health infrastructure preparedness

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewed health infrastructure preparedness of hospitals in the country on Friday amid the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict and directed officials to ensure all medical emergency response systems are fully equipped and functional.

An official statement said the minister stressed the need to establish ground-level linkages with all state governments, especially those with international borders, to provide immediate healthcare services in case of emergencies.

In the backdrop of a military conflict with Pakistan, Nadda said a 247x7 control and command centre in the health ministry should monitor ongoing efforts and support states.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure availability of essential drugs, and adequate supply of blood, oxygen and trauma care kits, among others. AIIMS-Delhi and other Central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses equipped with supplies ready for deployment.

They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administrations, armed forces, private sector hospitals and charitable institutions to shore up the emergency response network.

At the review meeting, Nadda was apprised of about preparatory actions such as keeping ambulances ready for deployment, ensuring adequate availability of medical supplies and equipment; making hospital ready for any emergency situation and BHISHM cubes for the first line of care for all kinds of injuries and medical situations.

For capacity building in emergency healthcare, additional training modules for CPR, first aid, and basic life support are being rolled out with support from the Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), AIIMS-Delhi and online training facilitator iGOT.

"The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services and emergency response across all regions," the statement stated.

Tension between New Delhi and Islamabad has been soaring since Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

Pakistan increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 16 people.

Late on Thursday night, the Defence Ministry said India has swiftly foiled Pakistan’s attempts to hit various key installations, including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles. PTI PLB NSD NSD