Indo-US amphibious exercise Tiger Triumph nears completion

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), April 11 (PTI) The fourth edition of Tiger Triumph, an amphibious bilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise between India and the US, reached its final stages here on Friday with large-scale operations training.

As many as 1,000 US and Indian armed forces personnel took part in the amphibious landing drill on Kakinada beach, said a press release issued by the US Consulate in Hyderabad.

"Our forces are working closer than ever before, and we see this relationship only getting stronger. It is through exercises like Tiger Triumph that the United States and India achieve mutual security objectives and assure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Jennifer Larson, US Consul General, Hyderabad, said in the release.

The amphibious drill on Friday represented an HADR scenario in which the joint combined forces were tasked with securing space in a coastal area, as well as setting up a field hospital and supply distribution site there following a notional natural disaster.

The amphibious landing concluded the sea phase of the exercise, which was preceded by a weeklong harbour phase in Visakhapatnam.

It encompassed operation planning, unit-level training, subject matter expert exchanges and cultural events.

A closing ceremony aboard the US Navy's Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) is scheduled to take place in the coming days to officially end the exercise, the release said.

The landing force included US Marines and Indian Army personnel from the 4/8 Gurkha Rifles Infantry Battalion and the 91st Infantry Brigade.

In addition to the amphibious landing, the sea phase of the exercise included underwater manoeuvering drills, integrated well-deck and flight deck operations, and personnel exchanges.

The exercise involved approximately 3,000 personnel and at least four ships and seven aircraft from the two countries, the release said. PTI STH ARI