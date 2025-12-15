Indo-US collaboration shifts focus to AI, quantum tech: Hyderabad US Consul General

Amaravati, Dec 15 (PTI) Laura Williams, Consul General of the US Consulate in Hyderabad, said on Monday that the bilateral collaboration between the US and India is increasingly focusing on advanced domains, including AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, and responsible data usage.

Williams emphasised that innovation should be driven by real-world needs, such as inclusivity and ethical considerations, rather than technology alone, stressing the societal role of technology.

"Bilateral collaboration between India and the US is increasingly focused on advanced domains such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, and responsible data usage," Williams said in a press release from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, following her visit to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) in Amaravati.

The Consul General participated in an interactive session at RTIH, engaging in discussions on emerging technologies, innovation-led entrepreneurship, and opportunities to strengthen India-US collaboration in the technology and startup ecosystem.

Williams also discussed RTIH's vision, its ongoing initiatives, and its role in nurturing startups.

As part of her visit, a series of startup presentations were made by RTIH-supported ventures, focusing on areas such as AI, data-driven platforms, and advanced technology applications Meanwhile, P Dhatri Reddy, Chief Executive of RTIH, underscored the hub's role as a catalyst in building a robust innovation ecosystem by bringing together startups, academia, industry, and government. PTI MS SSK