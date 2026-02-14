Indo-US deal beneficial for farmers, show those spreading rumours about it their place: Fadnavis

Beed, Feb 14 (PTI) The trade deal between India and the United States will benefit farmers as it will open up a vast new market in that nation but some people and parties are spreading misinformation about it, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that no pact will ever be signed that has an adverse impact on India's farmers, Fadnavis asserted while speaking at the Maha Pasudhan Expo organised by the state animal husbandry department in Parli.

"A new American market has been made available for us after the trade pact. However, some people and parties are spreading misinformation. No one can bring in cheap products and affect our market and products. We will not open any sector for America, Europe that will adversely impact our farmers or dairy and agriculture," Fadnavis asserted.

He claimed the rates of soybean fell due to such "rumours" and misinformation.

"Soybean was getting a good rate. But some people spread rumours, and it fell by Rs 500 (per quintal). I assure farmers that no soybean or cotton will come from outside. We must show people spreading such rumours their place," the CM said.

The chief minister said the move to cultivate cotton and soybean resulted in farms getting smaller, creating fodder issues, resulting in decrease in cattle numbers.

Cattle play an important role in the process of organic farming, and they also decrease investment and increase income, he pointed out.

He said efforts are being made to produce items from cow urine and dung on a large-scale, including paint, medicines, etc, adding that excessive use of fertilisers was making lands barren.

Fadnavis said farmers have begun understanding the importance of native cow breeds. He said the state government will undertake a programme to encourage fodder production so that farmers can get these at cheaper rates.

He also said the state government was working to give a boost to poultry, cattle rearing, fish farming.

The plan was to ensure the animal husbandry sector grows by 25 per cent instead of the current 4-8 per cent with the help of government schemes, Fadnavis said.

"The animal husbandry industry contributes 2.8 per cent in the state GDP. Maharashtra ranks fifth in milk production, seventh in eggs and third in meat production. To increase output, the state is focussing on milk and eggs production. If the industry gets support and subsidies, it will do wonders," minister Pankaja Munde said. PTI AW BNM