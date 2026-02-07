Indo-US interim trade pact will empower diverse sectors: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said India and the US securing a framework for an interim trade agreement will empower diverse sectors of the country.

He said it will also lead to enhanced innovation, tech partnerships, resilient supply chains and global growth.

"Big Win for Bharat! Under Adarniya @narendramodi Ji's leadership, India has secured a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement with the USA," Sarma said in a post on X.

He said the deal boosts 'Make in India', empowering entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, fishermen, women and youth with jobs and opportunities.

"It deepens innovation, tech partnerships, resilient supply chains, and global growth, paving the way for Viksit Bharat. It also reduces reciprocal tariffs to the best rates offered to anyone globally, all this while protecting the interests of our farmers,” Sarma added.

India and the US reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which both sides will reduce import duties on a number of goods to boost two-way trade. PTI SSG SSG SOM