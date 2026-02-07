Indo-US trade deal in our nation’s favour: Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) The recent Indo-US deal is in India’s interest, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Saturday, asserting that the pact will benefit the people and help the BJP-led government focus more on its goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. He also condemned the bombing of a mosque by terrorists in Pakistan and said, “The incident is a lesson for the neighbouring country which is promoting terrorism across the globe”.

“The India-US trade agreement is a welcome step as it will help us achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', and will benefit the people, including farmers, create job opportunities and give us access to a much larger market,” the LG told PTI here.

He said that although the United States took time to adopt this approach, overall it demonstrated the success of the Indian leadership, which waited with patience and prompted the US to "bow down".

“This trade deal will help push further our economy, which has already climbed to the fifth position at the global level. In the coming times, initiatives like Make in India, and new startups will take off. Overall, this development is in India’s favour,” he said.

On the bombing of a mosque in Pakistan that killed over 30 worshippers, he said the neighbouring country should learn a lesson from this brutal act.

“Pakistan has been fuelling terrorism across the world for a long time. Given the situation, there is practically no government in Pakistan—the Army dominates everything, and the ISI plays its own separate role. If we look at all aspects, the current prime minister of Pakistan would either be in jail, exiled, or even hanged—there is no real functioning state.

“That is why today Pakistan has been forced to beg, because the situation there is deteriorating day by day. Whether it is Balochistan, Karachi, Sindh, or even the occupied Kashmir, everyone wants to separate from them,” he said.

Asked about Pakistan making allegations against India and Afghanistan for terror attacks, he said the world knows the truth so it does not matter what Pakistan says or does.

He also congratulated Indian scientists for the successful launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-3' and said the coming time belongs to the country.

“The Indian government does not miss any opportunity to promote new startups, which itself is strong proof of this progress. India will become more powerful and I believe this will lead to far greater outcomes,” the LG said.

He also wished success for the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK