Indo-US trade deal to hit apple, dry fruit prices; shatter our farmers' dreams: Himachal CM

Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday claimed that the interim Indo-US trade deal has shattered the dreams of the farmers and orchardists in the country, particulary in his state and in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The trade deal will have significant consequences for farmers, especially those in Himachal Pradesh and J-K, who rely on horticulture," Sukhu told reporters here, adding that the impact of the trade deal will be substantial in the future.

He highlighted the similarities in topography between Himachal Pradesh and J-K, both of which produce apples and dry fruits. Many local fruit growers have invested years of hard work and resources, building Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage facilities to sell their products in the off-season, he said.

"This trade deal has shattered the dreams of orchardists. You are not seeing it now, but it will have a huge impact in the times to come on the growers. J-K and Himachal Pradesh will face huge losses due to the deal," he added.

Sukhu explained that products imported from the US, including apples and almonds, will enter the Indian market without incurring any import duties. In contrast, Indian growers will face an 18 per cent duty when exporting to the US, putting them at a significant disadvantage, he said.

He criticised the government for failing to protect the interests of farmers.

"They (government) used to say they would safeguard the interests of the farmers and orchardists, but this trade deal has dealt a severe blow to them. Prices for our dry fruits have already fallen, and they will continue to decline further with the entry of American products into our markets duty-free," he said.

Referring to previous administrations, the chief minister noted that Congress governments, including that of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, never engaged in such detrimental agreements.

"This deal is an injustice to the people of J-K," he said, emphasising that the struggle against it is shared by farmers and orchardists alike.

He asserted that the Congress party does not support this trade deal, especially when it comes to apples and dry fruits, "because it wants to safeguard the interests of the farmers." When asked if the trade deal would pave the way for foreign control, Sukhu suggested it was a likely outcome and would happen 'naturally'.

"J-K and Himachal Pradesh have economies primarily dependent on agriculture and horticulture. As foreign products flood the market, the prices of our apples and dry fruits will suffer greatly," he said. He stressed the need to scrutinise the circumstances under which the deal was negotiated.

On the topic of recent attacks on Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu assured that strict measures would be taken against such incidents.

A few occurrences have taken place, but I acted swiftly following discussions with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, making arrests within 24 hours,” he stated.

He noted a troubling trend where some individuals might be instigating violence to gain attention on social media, claiming, "People seek to make sensational reels, spreading negativity. Sometimes, individuals associated with groups like the RSS engage in these actions for political gain." Sukhu reassured the people of Kashmir that they could continue their business in Himachal Pradesh without fear.

"While there have been a couple of incidents, the Kashmiri community has long been part of our region. Strict action will be enforced whenever such events occur. I urge the people of Kashmir to conduct their business freely and to report any incidents to the police immediately," he said. PTI SSB MPL MPL