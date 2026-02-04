Indo-US trade pact may harm farmers, full details must be disclosed: Congress

Indore, Feb 4 (PTI) Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Union government make full details of the Indo-US trade agreement public, claiming that it could hit the Indian farmers hard.

Recent announcements by US President Donald Trump and his administration suggested that India would buy more "Make in America" products under the pact, said party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate here.

"It is extremely unfortunate that our elected government is not giving even a single clear piece of information about this agreement," she said, adding that the Narendra Modi-led government should disclose the complete details.

Following the trade agreement, US agricultural and dairy products could enter India in large quantities, harming Indian farmers and industries, Shrinate claimed.

Notably, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal has stated in the Lok Sabha that the pact ensures protection for domestic agriculture and dairy sectors.

Shrinate, meanwhile, also targeted the Centre over the developments in Parliament, alleging that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not being allowed to speak in the House on issues of national security.

"He is being shamelessly stopped, while other members are being given the opportunity to speak," she said.

On preparations for the formation of a new government in Manipur after the lifting of President's rule following a year marked by ethnic violence, the Congress leader claimed that nothing had changed in the northeastern state.

The government would have to understand the sentiments of the people of Manipur to win their trust, Shrinate said.

Replying to a question, she said the Congress-led INDIA grouping was fully united to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, and the top leadership would decide on seat-sharing among alliance partners.