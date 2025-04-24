Ambassador Krisnamurthi calls Pahalgam terror attack 'unjustifiable' regardless of motive

New Delhi: Indonesia on Thursday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it a "heinous" act against civilians.

Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Indonesia's Ambassador to India, said such crimes are "unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, whenever, wherever, and whosoever committed."

"Our deepest condolences and sympathy go to the families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery for all those injured," the envoy said at an event.

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.