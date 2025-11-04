Indore bus accident: Toll rises to 3; CM announces Rs 2 lakh aid for victims' kin

Indore, Nov 4 (PTI) The death toll in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has risen to three after one more victim succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

More than 30 other persons were injured when the private bus fell into a gorge at Bheru Ghat in Simrol police station area on Monday night, they said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the CM's Voluntary Relief Fund to the families of the three deceased.

The bus went out of control and fell into the gorge at Bheru Ghat, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul (25), Padma (50) and Neeta Rao (40), he said.

There were as many as 40 passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident. The police and administration teams rescued the injured passengers and sent them to different hospitals, the official said.

"The bus driver fled the spot after the accident, and efforts were on to trace him. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver's negligence caused the accident," Dwivedi said.

In a video that surfaced from the incident site, a man can be heard saying the bus driver was drunk and that his intoxication led to the accident.