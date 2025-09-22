Indore celebrates 'No Car Day'; 80k litres of fuel saved, says mayor

Indore, Sep 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital Indore celebrated 'No Car Day' on Monday.

The country's cleanest city as per the Centre's Swachh Survekshan initiative, Indore, however, has been grappling with traffic congestion and air pollution due to the large number of vehicles on the roads.

The Indore administration claimed the lesser number of cars on the roads due to people's response resulted in reduction of approximately 80,000 litres in the daily consumption of petroleum fuels.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and some police officers were seen riding bicycles, while others reached their offices on electric two-wheelers, eyewitnesses said.

"The Indore Municipal Corporation had appealed to citizens to use bicycles, e-rickshaws, and public transport on 'No Car Day'. Some judges of the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court also used other means of transport instead of cars to commute to and from court," Mayor Bhargava told PTI.

Due to 'No Car Day', the city is expected to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by approximately 80,000 litres on Monday when compared to normal days, he added.

However, eyewitnesses claimed large number of cars were seen on the roads after noon due to rains and increased festive activity related to Navratri.

As per an official estimate, more than 400,000 cars ply in the city daily. PTI HWP MAS BNM